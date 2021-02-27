LONDON, ONT. -- A traffic violation resulted in a seizure of a stolen loaded weapon, drugs and over $10,000 in cash Friday evening.

The 24-year-old driver of Toronto, who was allegedly driving while disqualified, along with a 27-year-old passenger of Toronto were stopped on Indian Road in Sarnia.

Upon a search of the vehicle, a loaded Glock semi-automatic hand gun within reach of the driver and passenger.

The weapon had been reported stolen from a break and enter in York Region.

The search also uncovered:

An additional magazine with a 30 round capacity

98 grams of suspected cocaine with a suspected street value of over $10,000

Over $10,000 in cash

The driver has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of a firearm

Breach of probation

The driver and the passenger have both been charged with:

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Both suspects remain in custody upon further court appearances later in the week.