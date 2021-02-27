Advertisement
A loaded weapon, cash and drugs found after a traffic violation observed, Friday
A loaded Glock semi-automatic hand gun, 98 grams of suspected cocaine and $10,000 in cash was seized from a traffic violation on Friday, February 27, 2021 (Source: Sarnia Police, Community Patrol Branch - D Platoon)
LONDON, ONT. -- A traffic violation resulted in a seizure of a stolen loaded weapon, drugs and over $10,000 in cash Friday evening.
The 24-year-old driver of Toronto, who was allegedly driving while disqualified, along with a 27-year-old passenger of Toronto were stopped on Indian Road in Sarnia.
Upon a search of the vehicle, a loaded Glock semi-automatic hand gun within reach of the driver and passenger.
The weapon had been reported stolen from a break and enter in York Region.
The search also uncovered:
- An additional magazine with a 30 round capacity
- 98 grams of suspected cocaine with a suspected street value of over $10,000
- Over $10,000 in cash
The driver has been charged with:
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Possession of a firearm
- Breach of probation
The driver and the passenger have both been charged with:
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
Both suspects remain in custody upon further court appearances later in the week.