LONDON, ONT. -- Residents of three separate townhouse units have been permanently displaced after a fire early Saturday morning.

Before 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to Bonaventure Place housing for reports of a blaze.

"Upon arrival, crews found a full involved townhouse fire," says Kirk Loveland, London Fire Department platoon chief.

"One unit had fire venting out all of the windows and both stories of the home. Upon arrival, there was a report of people trapped inside, so they took an offensive strategy to gain access and knock the fire down. They were able to gain access and do primary and secondary searches and no one was in the building."

A family in the adjacent unit to the south was able to get in and grab some of their belongings but their home is unlivable.

The pregnant woman who lived in the unit to the North was able to get out safely as she was up through the night according to a neighbour.

Neighbours in the townhouse complex said they have not seen the residents of the unit where the fire originated this morning.

"That was a tough fire to have an offensive strategy," says Loveland.

"Our crews did a great job containing it to one unit, and the neighbouring units had working smoke alarms."

A London Transit Commission bus was on scene this morning to keep any displaced tenants warm.

London police officers were also on scene as well as a fire investigator.

The fire is currently under investigation, and at this this time there are no reports of any injuries.