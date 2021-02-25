LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews were able to quickly douse a fire outside a home on Bancroft Road near Trafalgar Street Thursday morning.

Police have since deemed that fire suspicious.

Crews were called around 7:30 a.m. after a neighbour reported seeing a fire on the outside of a home in the 100 block of Bancroft Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene they quickly knocked down the fire that appeared to have extended to the inside of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage is set at $10,000.

The cause of the fire has not been released.