$80-million agreement for Central Elgin over annexed land for Volkswagen plant

The Municipality of Central Elgin has settled compensation negotiations with the City of St. Thomas in relation to the municipal boundary adjustment that saw lands annexed to make way for the new Volkswagen plant.

The $80-million agreement announced Friday is said to include monetary compensation and infrastructure to grow industrial and residential tax bases.

“This deal not only addresses the present-day affordability concerns that this council has been elected to address, but it also ensures future opportunity that will continue to drive prosperity for generations to come,” said Municipality of Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan. “It also sends the message that Central Elgin is a great place to invest amidst this time of unprecedented growth and opportunity for our region.”

The province will also be working with the Central Elgin on the future sale of the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital property as part of the recently announced Site Preparation Pilot Program.

The site will be repurposed for residential development that will contribute to provincial housing targets, further expand the Municipality’s tax base, and provide local housing options as the Municipality grows in relation to the nearby PowerCo facility.

The agreement includes