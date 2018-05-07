

CTV London





Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was shot at Dresden Raceway.

Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the raceway on Saturday around 11 p.m.

A 58-year-old man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was initially transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, but was later transferred to the London Health Sciences Center. He is expected to recover.

The area was evacuated and secured by police.

Police say they have no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety and don’t believe that the shooting was accidental in nature.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS it may be eligible for a cash reward.