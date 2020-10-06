LONDON, ONT -- -[if gte mso 9]>

No-one was hurt when fire ripped through the garage of a high-end southwest London home Tuesday morning, but a couple of collectors’ automobiles were destroyed.

“Couple of really expensive collectors’ cars,” commented District Chief Kevin Culbertson, who said he didn’t know the models.

Fire crews were called to the home on Homewood Lane around 8:00 in the morning where they found the attached garage engulfed in flames.

Culbertson said the fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the house.

The family was home at the time and had called 911 themselves when they smelled smoke.

Investigators were on scene by mid-morning but a cause had not been determined at that time.

Total damage is estimated at $450,000, which includes the two cars valued at $115,000 and $140,000 respectively.

District Chief Culbertson also pointed out that it is not law to have a smoke detector inside a garage.

“In most cases people don’t have anything in their garage detection-wise. It’s not a requirement for them to have any detectors, but if you have a heat detector in your garage tied into your house system, there’s a good possibility you’ll get an earlier warning.”