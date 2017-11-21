Featured
Wilton Grove shooting victims were known to each other
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 2:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 12:20PM EST
London police are investigating a shooting on Wilton Grove Road that left one person dead and the other in hospital.
A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.
A male was located nearby and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
Police have confirmed to CTV News that the two were known to each other.
The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.