Weather Advisory in place for Middlesex County
The counties along Lake Huron can expect lake effect snow on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Environment Canada)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 5:44AM EST
A Weather Advisory is in place for counties along the shores of Lake Huron as lake effect snow is expected Monday morning.
Environment Canada says that the amounts of snow expected to fall do not warrant snow squall warnings at this time.
Middlesex County is included in the advisory with five to 10 centimetres of snow likely to fall by the afternoon.
Poor winter driving conditions may occur due to lower visibilities in heavier snow and untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.
