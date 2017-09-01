

An act of vandalism carried out in broad daylight at the Aeolian Hall was caught on camera.

The security footage shows two men walking past the building, when one of them decides to jump and grab the pride flag that had been hanging at Aeolian Hall during pride celebrations.

The unknown vandals leave the sight of the camera for around 30 seconds before reappearing and proceed to take the flag and throw it into a sewer.

Clark Bryan with Aeolian Hall says it happened Sunday afternoon but they only became aware of the incident two days ago.

They have recovered the flag from the sewer and attempting to have it cleaned.