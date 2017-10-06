

CTV London





Two local members of the Outlaws motorcycle gang are facing numerous drug and weapons charges following a series of raids.

On Thursday, OPP with the help of the RCMP and London Police executed three search warrants and arrested two men.

Police seized cocaine, marijuana, pills, a handgun and brass knuckles and $1200 in cash.

The value of the drugs recovered is $19,500.

A 32-year-old London man and a 32-year-old Mount Brydges man have been charged with 18 weapons and drug offenses.