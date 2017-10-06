Featured
Two Outlaws MC gang members charged during raids
CTV London
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 6, 2017 11:43AM EDT
Two local members of the Outlaws motorcycle gang are facing numerous drug and weapons charges following a series of raids.
On Thursday, OPP with the help of the RCMP and London Police executed three search warrants and arrested two men.
Police seized cocaine, marijuana, pills, a handgun and brass knuckles and $1200 in cash.
The value of the drugs recovered is $19,500.
A 32-year-old London man and a 32-year-old Mount Brydges man have been charged with 18 weapons and drug offenses.