

CTV London





Solar glasses are required for anyone who wishes to view today’s solar eclipse safely and Western University has you covered.

The public is invited to safely view the eclipse through the special glasses that will be provided for free by the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

The viewing will take place in front of University College on the hill. At 1:06 p.m. Monday the moon will begin to move in front of the sun until hitting its maximum eclipse at 2:30 p.m. By 3:48 p.m. the eclipse will have ended.

From the vantage point in London the moon will cover about 75 per cent.

Parents are urged to use strict supervision if children will be taking part in the viewing. Even with sunglasses eye damage can occur within seconds.