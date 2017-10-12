

CTV London





A 17-year-old male from Wingham has been charged with driving with alcohol in his blood after his vehicle crashed north of Wingham Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on London Road, north of Bok Line.

Upon arrival OPP say they located a heavily damaged sports utility vehicle that had slid down an embankment and collided with a tree.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital and released. The driver had to supply a breath sample to determine if he had been drinking and he failed that test, police say.

The teen also received an automatic 90-day driver's licence suspension and his vehicle was towed and has been impounded.