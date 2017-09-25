

Scott Miller, CTV Kitchener





Police have identified the suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a Wingham Police officer near Bluevale, stole the officer's cruiser, ditched it in Listowel and is currently on the run.

Around 6 a.m, OPP say Wingham police pulled over a stolen F-150 pickup truck in Bluevale.

The officer had an interaction with the suspect, who, police say, assaulted the officer, and then proceeded to steal the Wingham police vehicle.

OPP have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kyle Moore.

Police say Moore then drove to Listowel, ditching the Wingham police vehicle behind Barber Street apartments, police said. He then fled on foot.

He was last seen running barefoot on Binning Street.

Moore is described as white, 6' tall, 185 lbs. with a medium build and short darek hair. He was wearing a black and red shirt. He also has tattoos on his hands and forearms.

Moore is not believed to be armed. Buses to all Listowel schools were cancelled. Westfield closed entirely. The rest of Listowels schools had normal dismissal.

He is also wanted by Sarnia Police for driving while disqualified, resisting a police officer, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with probation and failing to attend court.

Anyone who sees Moore should not approach him and contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.