Sarnia police searching for stabbing suspect

The Sarnia Police Service has issued a warrant for a 30-year-old female in connection to a stabbing incident.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they were called to an address on Nelson Street for a disturbance.

During an altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Tesha Oliver and have issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and fail to comply with probation order.

Oliver has a distinctive tattoo above her right eye with the word “vivacious.”

If you see Tesha Oliver or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0.