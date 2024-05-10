LONDON
London

    • Sarnia police searching for stabbing suspect

    Tesha Oliver is wanted by Sarnia police in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred May 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X) Tesha Oliver is wanted by Sarnia police in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred May 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/X)
    The Sarnia Police Service has issued a warrant for a 30-year-old female in connection to a stabbing incident.

    At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they were called to an address on Nelson Street for a disturbance.

    During an altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators have identified the suspect as Tesha Oliver and have issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and fail to comply with probation order.

    Oliver has a distinctive tattoo above her right eye with the word “vivacious.”

    If you see Tesha Oliver or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0.

