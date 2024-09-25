LONDON
    • E-bikes join OPP patrols in South Bruce

    South Bruce OPP officers, seen on Sept. 18, 2024, have the option of riding E-bikes on patrol this summer and fall, as part of a pilot project. Scott Miller/CTV News London) South Bruce OPP officers, seen on Sept. 18, 2024, have the option of riding E-bikes on patrol this summer and fall, as part of a pilot project. Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Const. Jason Essery wasn't sure he was going to like patrolling Kincardine on an electric bicycle, or e-bike, instead of a regular bike or cruiser, but the newest patrol vehicle in Bruce County has won him over.

    "At first, I wasn't an e-bike fan, and I thought that maybe it might not turn out as well as a regular bike, but I've been pleasantly surprised by their progress and their efficiency," said Essery.

    E-bikes joined the South Bruce OPP patrol pool in June as part of a select group of OPP detachments trying out the new transportation tool for a pilot project.

    E-bikes can go places cruisers can't, and run on a rechargeable battery, not gas. The advantages over a regular bike are that officers can go where they want to go faster, and with less effort.

    "When an officer responds to a call or a situation, we prefer them to be ready to deal with that situation when they get there. And with an e-bike, they are able to get there without being exhausted as they would maybe be with a regular bike," said Essery.

    Community engagement has also increased over the summer, according to Essery.

    "We find that we can engage with the public a lot better. You know, if they see an officer on the street, it's maybe harder for them to stop and talk to you. Whereas if we're riding on a trail or down the street, we can stop easily and speak to the public. And we've actually had several compliments from people who like to be able to engage with us regularly," he said.

    The e-bike pilot project runs through December. Essery, for one, would love see the e-bikes back on patrol next year, and for years to come.

    South Bruce OPP officers have the option of riding e-bikes, seen on Sept. 18, 2024, on patrol this summer and fall, as part of a pilot project. Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    "We would definitely like to see it continue in the future. Yeah, this year is a trial project here, but I would 100 per cent be willing to see it come on to 2025 and 2026, and beyond," he said.

    "The acquisition of these e-bikes will significantly improve our officers' abilities in patrolling trails, beachfronts, neighbourhoods, and the downtown core," said South Bruce OPP Detachment Commander Keegan Wilcox.

    "The increased visibility of these patrols will coincide with the influx of the population from tourism that our detachment area encounters during the summer months," continued Wilcox.

    The pilot project cost approximately $10,000 for the e-bikes, and patrol vehicle mounts.

