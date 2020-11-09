MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 43-year-old London man is facing harassment charges after allegedly calling a city councillor repeatedly for months.

Police say they received a report in September about a number of harassing phone calls that began in May and continued for several months.

The caller was not known to the councillor, but a police investigation has identified the man and prompted charges.

On Thursday, Joshua Moreed Girges was charged with criminal harassment by repeated communication and harassing telecommunication.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Jan. 2021 in connection with the charges.