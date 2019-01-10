

CTV London





A 24-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after London police arrested him in relation to a child luring investigation and police say there may be other victims.

Police allege that this man operated an Instagram account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl named Amanda who was supposedly a model.

The man allegedly made contact with the 10-year-old victim through Instagram and asked if she wished to be a model for the page and requested photos of her feet.

Police seized a mobile device and found numerous images on the device containing suspected child pornography.

David Molnar, 24, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication

unlawfully possess child pornography

London police believe that there are additional victims who may have been in contact with this individual or shared images through the @amanda_brouwerr Instagram account, and are asking victims to contact police.