Man charged in alleged luring of girl over Instagram
This April 9, 2012, file photo shows Instagram being demonstrated on an iPhone in New York. (Karly Domb Sadof/AP)
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 10:02AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 10, 2019 10:04AM EST
A 24-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after London police arrested him in relation to a child luring investigation and police say there may be other victims.
Police allege that this man operated an Instagram account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl named Amanda who was supposedly a model.
The man allegedly made contact with the 10-year-old victim through Instagram and asked if she wished to be a model for the page and requested photos of her feet.
Police seized a mobile device and found numerous images on the device containing suspected child pornography.
David Molnar, 24, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication
- unlawfully possess child pornography
London police believe that there are additional victims who may have been in contact with this individual or shared images through the @amanda_brouwerr Instagram account, and are asking victims to contact police.