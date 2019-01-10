A 24-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after London police arrested him in relation to a child luring investigation and police say there may be other victims.

Police allege that this man operated an Instagram account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl named Amanda who was supposedly a model.

The man allegedly made contact with the 10-year-old victim through Instagram and asked if she wished to be a model for the page and requested photos of her feet.

Police seized a mobile device and found numerous images on the device containing suspected child pornography.

David Molnar, 24, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
  • two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication
  • unlawfully possess child pornography

London police believe that there are additional victims who may have been in contact with this individual or shared images through the @amanda_brouwerr Instagram account, and are asking victims to contact police.