

CTV London





St. Thomas Police say they have identified a cyclist that was injured in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Elm Street at the pathway between Wilson Avenue and Parkside Drive.

The rider suffered significant injuries and was not carrying any identification on her at the time of the collision.

The St. Thomas Police say they are grateful for the assistance we received from members of our community.

“Thank you to everyone who called, emailed or messaged us information and especially to those who shared our post and helped us spread the word. With your help we were able to locate and contact family,” said police in a release.