

CTV London





The London Salvation Army is hoping for a Christmas miracle because the cupboards and tables are bare at the Western Fair's Progress Building.

Donations are desperately needed to ensure 7000 kids in London have something under the tree Christmas morning.

The greatest need is for new unwrapped toys, games, craft sets along with winter hats and mitts for children 0 to 2 and 8-12.

Donations can be made at any London fire station, White Oaks Mall, Masonville Place and Westmount Mall as well as directly at the Progress Building.