St. Thomas police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed an RV.

The vehicle was parked on a side lot that runs along the north side of train tracks at 71 Hughes St. early Friday.

The fire started shortly before 2:30 a.m. and quickly spread, engulfing the RV and spreading to a nearby storage shed.

The RV was unoccupied at the time of the fire and had been winterized for storage.

St. Thomas police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the fire or saw anyone in the area around the time the fire started.