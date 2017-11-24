Featured
RV destroyed in suspicious fire in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are investigating and RV fire. (Photo courtesy St. Thomas police)
CTV London
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 12:35PM EST
St. Thomas police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed an RV.
The vehicle was parked on a side lot that runs along the north side of train tracks at 71 Hughes St. early Friday.
The fire started shortly before 2:30 a.m. and quickly spread, engulfing the RV and spreading to a nearby storage shed.
The RV was unoccupied at the time of the fire and had been winterized for storage.
St. Thomas police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the fire or saw anyone in the area around the time the fire started.