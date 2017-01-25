Featured
Province investing $611K in London tool and die company, creating 15 new jobs
Armo-Tool
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:04PM EST
Queen's Park is teaming up with a London tool and die company to help expand its business, creating 15 new jobs.
The move will also allow Armo-Tool to retain 145 positions as well.
With the province's investment of $611,600, Armo-Tool is investing more than $7.6 million to expand and upgrade equipment.
The money is coming from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.
Armo-Tool specializes in tooling, fixtures, stamping dies, custom automation, robotic equipment and tubing solutions for the auto sector.
It has been in business for more than 45 years.
