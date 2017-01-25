

Queen's Park is teaming up with a London tool and die company to help expand its business, creating 15 new jobs.

The move will also allow Armo-Tool to retain 145 positions as well.

With the province's investment of $611,600, Armo-Tool is investing more than $7.6 million to expand and upgrade equipment.

The money is coming from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

Armo-Tool specializes in tooling, fixtures, stamping dies, custom automation, robotic equipment and tubing solutions for the auto sector.

It has been in business for more than 45 years.