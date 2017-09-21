

CTV London





Lambton OPP are investigating after a body was pulled from the St. Clair River Thursday morning.

Around 9:40 a.m. police were told that a boater found a deceased male in the area of the Mooretown boat launch.

The OPP Crime Unit is working along with the Coroner's Office, the Sarnia Police Service and American Law Enforcement agencies in an attempt to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 519-882-1011.