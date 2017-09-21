

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting the first local human case of West Nile virus in two years.

It received word of the a local human case on Wednesday.

This is the first local case since Sept. 2015.

The MLHU is reminding residents about the importance protection when it comes to avoiding mosquito bites.

“Most people aren’t thinking about mosquitoes at this time of year, but to have a report of a human case of West Nile Virus is a reminder that we still need to be vigilant and protect ourselves from mosquito bites,” says Mary Lou Albanese, Manager of the Infectious Disease Control Team with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “We know West Nile Virus is present in our community, but generally people tend not to take the risk too seriously. The reality is that, although the chances are low, you can become very sick from a mosquito bite that is quite simple to prevent.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada says most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms or confuse signs of the infection with flu symptoms: fever, fatigue and body aches.

However, the virus can also cause serious illness and death in severe cases, so it’s important to minimize your exposure to potentially infected mosquitoes.

Doctors are advising people to apply mosquito repellent while outdoors and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants whenever possible.