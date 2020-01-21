GODERICH, ONT. -- Lake Huron is expected to join the rest of the Great Lakes and make history this summer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors Great Lakes water levels, is predicting that Lake Huron will reach an all-time high this June.

Officials predict Lake Huron will read how 177.58 centimetres in June, surpassing the previous record of 177.5 cm in October of 1986.

Lake Huron is already at it’s highest monthly level for January. It’s expected to drop over the next few months, before climbing back up this spring, summer and fall.

Officials say persistent precipitation in the Great Lakes Basin and a warmer December causing constant melting, have contributed to the record-setting levels.

Shoreline erosion, and the chance of bluff collapse, will increase as the lake levels do.

Over on Lake Michigan, which is also expected to reach a new all-time high this summer, a handful of homes have fallen into the water, because of the extensive bluff erosion.

Over 1,000 structures sit in an erosion danger zone along the Ontario shores of Lake Huron. Of those, 700 are in Huron and Bruce counties.