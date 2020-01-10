GODERICH, ONT. -- Progress has been made, as Goderich tries to keep Mother Nature at bay along its shoreline.

Since late November, crews have been essentially building a wall along parts of the Goderich’s shoreline.

Massive erosion occurred in Oct. 2019 along the stretch of Lake Huron shoreline.

One storm surge destroyed a large section of Goderich’s famed boardwalk, and got very close to the town's water treatment plant.

That damage expedited work planned for the spring of 2020, to begin late in 2019.

So far, hundreds of thousands of tonnes or armour stone and boulders have been placed along Goderich’s shoreline to try and blunt the wave energy coming off Lake Huron.

Mayor John Grace says a lot of progress has been made, but much more work has to be done.

“The scope of the work surprised us all, but it was work that has to be done,” says Grace.

He says Cove Road, along where the work is being done, will be closed for many more weeks, so crews can work safely.