WINGHAM, Ont. -- Residents along the Great Lakes shoreline are being asked to be on the lookout.

Warnings of flooding and erosion have been issued for the Great Lakes as a storm system moves through much of ontario Thursday and Friday.

Area conservation authorities say water levels are nearing a record high, which will cause larger than normal waves.

Due to high water levels and strong winds the shoreline is at a greater risk for flooding and erosion.

Two weeks ago sections of Goderich's boardwalk was ripped to pieces by powerful waves.

People are reminded to stay away from the breaking waves and not to go on top of bluffs during or after the storm.

In the Maitland Valley watershed as many as 700 structures currently sit in an erosion danger zone.