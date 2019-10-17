GODERICH, Ont. - A section of Goderich’s boardwalk has been destroyed by high winds and powerful waves off Lake Huron.

A section of Cove Road in Goderich remains closed as crews work to move stones and debris off the road.

Overnight into Thursday, water covered a section of Cove Road. The water has receded somewhat, but has left behind surprising destruction.

A large section of wooden boardwalk has been literally lifted from its base, and tossed on the shore.

Onlookers said they’ve never seen the waves so high, or so much damage along Goderich’s shoreline.

Goderich Mayor John Grace says the boardwalk will definitely be closed indefinitely.

Grace says it going to be replaced anyway, but this level of damage is certainly unexpected.