Police have identified the man found dead in a manure pit Tuesday in the Delaware area,

Emergency crews were called to a property on Woodhull Road at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday after a work went missing.

CTV London learned that a man fell into a manure pit and a short time later OPP confirmed that the man was found dead inside.

He has been identified as Carl Gregg, 58, from Middlesex Centre.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

At this point it is unclear how he ended up falling into the pit, or how long he had been inside.