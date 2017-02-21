Featured
Man found dead in manure pit identified
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 5:18PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 1:30PM EST
Police have identified the man found dead in a manure pit Tuesday in the Delaware area,
Emergency crews were called to a property on Woodhull Road at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday after a work went missing.
CTV London learned that a man fell into a manure pit and a short time later OPP confirmed that the man was found dead inside.
He has been identified as Carl Gregg, 58, from Middlesex Centre.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.
At this point it is unclear how he ended up falling into the pit, or how long he had been inside.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.