Western University has apologized for comments made by a graduate receiving an honorary degree about the female student body.

Alumnus Aubrey Dan received an honorary doctor of laws degree from Western last Friday.

Dan remarked on why he chose Western

“Besides, according to Playboy Magazine, at the time, the women are among the best in North America, and obviously they still are,” said Dan in the Oct. 26 speech.

The university issued an apology on behalf of Dan.

“I am sorry that anyone was offended by the comments in my speech, which was far from my intention. My remarks were made to provide a context of what went through my 19-year-old mind when deciding back in 1983 to go to Western. Nothing to do with being sexist at all.”

Dan is the founder and president of Dancap Global Asset Management and Dancap Private Equity.