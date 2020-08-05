LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) hopes to begin its 2020-2021 season on Dec. 1.

The League released a statement Wednesday morning stating operations will resume "subject to ensuring that the players, fans, staff and community are able to play and attend games safely."

It continues, "Over the next four months the League will continue to work with government and health agencies to finalize outstanding issues such as safe attendance at venues and cross border travel for teams and players."

The season will include a 64-game schedule and a 16-team playoff format. The regular season is scheduled to end on April 29, 2021. The 102nd Memorial Cup is scheduled to be played June 17-27, 2021 and will be hosted by either the Oshawa Generals or Soo Greyhounds.

“We are looking forward to getting back to playing hockey, but are committed to ensuring that we do so in a manner that is safe and healthy for our players, officials, families, billets, teams, staff, fans and the community,” OHL Commissioner David Branch said in a statement.

“Players will remain at home until the season resumes and teams will work closely with them on both their academic studies and overseeing their on and off-ice development. In addition, the League will liaise with our facilities to ensure that our venues are safe for our return to play.”

There remain many unanswered questions. Will games be played without fans? How will teams generate revenue with limited to no fans in attendance? How will the three American teams play with no cross-border travel?

Those answers haven't been provided yet, and CTV News London has reached out to OHL executives for answers.

The announcement was more about dates than details, but Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray says they are excited to have a date to move towards.

"The schedule is going to look a little different this year, but I’m confident that no matter who or when our guys are playing, they’re going to be ready to go.”

Due to the reduction in regular season games from 68 to 64, the Attack will be issuing a credit to all season ticket members for the two eliminated home dates, but anyone seeking early bird pricing must still pay in full by Aug. 31.

The Sarnia Sting say they "are awaiting Federal, Provincial, and Municipal Government guidelines and procedures on how we can re-open safely. The safety and well-being of our fans, players, billets, staff, and community partners are our top priority."

The Sting add they are working closely with health and government officials to determine how to properly get back to business.

Meanwhile the Ottawa 67's will launch their deposit campaign next week for season seats, flex packages and group tickets, but say the small deposit is fully refundable if fans can't attend games.