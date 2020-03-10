LONDON, ONT -- Three vehicles damaged, one flipped on its side, and yet no serious injuries following a dramatic crash in Simcoe, Ont.

It was a series of events that left a trail of destruction down the Queensway East Sunday morning.

A pickup truck collided with two other vehicles before flipping on its side in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle, but suffered only minor injuries.

Two adults and an infant in another vehicle were taken to hospital for assessment, while a third driver was not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck was charged with “red light- fail to stop.”