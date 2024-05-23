Lottery theft in Mitchell results in two people being charged

LONDON
    Two people have been charged after police initiated an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) "suspicious win investigation."

    On Dec. 14, 2023, officers received information from the OLG about a suspicious lottery ticket win at a retail outlet in Mitchell.

    According to police, it's alleged the winning ticket was stolen by a store employee and the $50,000 cash prize was subsequently claimed by an associate of that employee.

    A 44 year old from Mitchell has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    A 51 year old from Stratford has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000. 

