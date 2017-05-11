

CTV London





London Police want to speak with a man who allegedly approached a young girl in the area of Stoneybrook Crescent and Hastings Gate Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., a girl was walking alone when she was allegedly approached by a white, older model Astro Van or Safari Van (possibly 80's or 90's style).

Witnesses described the van as having black bumpers and tinted rear windows.

Police say the van stopped beside the girl, and a man advised the girl that her mother said she should go with him.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian man in his early 60's with white or grey hair.

Officers say the student was not harmed in any way, nor was she approached any further by the suspect.

The London Police Service would like to take this opportunity to remind parents and guardians to discuss safety measures with their children.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.