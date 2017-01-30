

CTV London





The London Muslim Mosque is inviting people of all faiths and backgrounds to stand in solidarity with members of London's Muslim community following the Mosque shooting in Quebec City.

In what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard called a "terrorist attack," six people were killed and eight others injured in the shooting Sunday.

A provincial police spokeswoman said 39 other people survived and that two suspects were arrested.

On Monday the London Muslim Mosque is asking that people of all faiths and backgrounds attend a rally at 12 p.m. to denounce the shootings and what they are calling the rise of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Members of the public are encouraged to “bring signs, bring hope.” The Mosque will be hosting prayers at 12:45 p.m. with an open invitation for anyone wishing to attend.

The invitation reads, “Let us show our Muslim brothers and sisters that we care. Let us declare that London is a community that embrace love and not hate. Let us stand beside one another and call for open and caring communities.”