

CTV London





A 28-year-old London man is charged after police say a senior was robbed and pushed to the ground.

London police say at about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 29, a 72-year-old man was in the area of Dundas Street and Colborne Street when he was approached by another man.

The senior suffered minor injuries, which did not require medical treatment, as a result of being pushed to the ground.

Detectives with the street crimes unit led the investigation and a suspect was arrested on Monday.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information related to this particular incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously on-line to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.