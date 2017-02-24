Featured
London man charged following drug bust
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 12:30PM EST
A 37-year-old London man is facing seven charges following a drug bust Thursday.
Police raided a residence on Stanley Street and seized drugs and cash.
The seized items were:
• 4 grams of Methamphetamine, value: $400
• 3 x Hydromorphone 30 mg, value $180
• 8 x Hydromorphone 24 mg, value $400
• 2 x Ritalin 16 mg, value $14
• 2 grams of Cannabis Resin, value $40
• 7 grams of Marihuana, value: $70
• 2 x 100mg of Morphine pills, value: $50
• Canadian Currency valued at $1,720
The 37-year-old is charged with:
• Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking,
• Two counts of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
• Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
• Fail to comply with recognizance.
