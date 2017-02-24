

CTV London





A 37-year-old London man is facing seven charges following a drug bust Thursday.

Police raided a residence on Stanley Street and seized drugs and cash.

The seized items were:

• 4 grams of Methamphetamine, value: $400

• 3 x Hydromorphone 30 mg, value $180

• 8 x Hydromorphone 24 mg, value $400

• 2 x Ritalin 16 mg, value $14

• 2 grams of Cannabis Resin, value $40

• 7 grams of Marihuana, value: $70

• 2 x 100mg of Morphine pills, value: $50

• Canadian Currency valued at $1,720

The 37-year-old is charged with:

• Three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking,

• Two counts of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Fail to comply with recognizance.