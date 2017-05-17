

Lambton OPP are investigating a workplace accident that resulted in a man's death.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Rokeby Line, Enniskillen Township regarding a labour related accident.

Police say a 56-year-old man was working on a roof about 25 feet in the air and fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is helping with the investigation.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.