Lambton OPP investigating pharmacy robbery
Paul Marley Pharmacy located in Wyoming, Ont. (Google)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 12:37PM EST
Lambton OPP are currently investigating a pharmacy robbery.
Police say around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a lone suspect entered the Paul Marley Pharmacy in Wyoming and robbed the store.
The suspect fled the scene and OPP officers are combing the area for him or her.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
