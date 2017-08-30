

The province has announced an inquest into the deaths of two former inmates at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC)

Floyd Deleary, 39, died on Aug. 23, 2015 and Justin Thompson, 27, died on Oct. 31, 2016 in hospital after transferring from EMDC.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding their deaths and a jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

A date and location have yet to be determined.

Dr. Curtis Fedoruk will act as inquest coroner.