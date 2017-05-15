

CTV London





Hanover police are investigating a robbery of a pharmacy in town.

Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, a lone male entered the Pharma Plus on 10th Street and demanded drugs.

He fled with an unknown amount of narcotics.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspect.

He is described as white, in his 20s, 5'10, thin build with blue eyes and wearing a dark jacket and dark ballcap.