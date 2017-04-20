

CTV London





Three separate cases of transport trucks being hit with cans of pop are under investigation by Oxford County OPP.

In all three cases, police say, the cans were thrown from moving vehicles.

All three have happened in the past month on Perth-Oxford Road. Two of them were near the Tavistock town limits, late at night.

The most recent case occurred around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, between Tavistock and New Hamburg.

The cans caused the windshields of all three trucks to crack or shatter. One driver had glass fly into his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers.