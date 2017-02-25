

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





OPP in Lambton County are still searching for suspects following an armed robbery overnight.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a commercial property in the 5300 block of Nauvoo Road in Warwick Township. Officers were informed that four unknown suspects, one armed with a weapon, entered the property and demanded merchandise. The suspects fled with stolen property. No one was injured.

The OPP’s Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team were called to the scene. Police searched the area and found a stolen vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery, though no suspects were located.

The Forensic Identification Unit remains at the property for the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on possible suspects or the location of the stolen items is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.