Fire shuts down Wellington Road at Emery Street
Fire crews called to house fire on Wellington Road on Thursday, April 17, 2017.
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 6:14PM EDT
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews were called around 5 p.m. after witnesses said they saw smoke coming from a home on Wellington Road near Emery Street.
As crews worked to extinguish the blaze. both lanes of Wellington Road were shut down.
No information about the extent of damage or the cause at this point.