Featured
Contractor fined following man's death on the job near Port Elgin
CTV London
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 2:46PM EST
The death of a 51-year-old man who was hit by a dead tree stump while doing logging work near Port Elgin has led to a $10,000 fine.
Mark Fritz was killed in September 2015 while working at a woodlot on Concession 2 in Saugeen Shores, west of Highway 21.
On Thursday, the contractor who had employed Fritz pleaded guilty to violating Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The contractor – William Witter of Hanover – was then fined $10,000.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Fritz was cutting limbs off a tree that had just been cut down when he was hit with the stump – also known as a chicot – which had been left standing, causing fatal injuries.
Ontario law mandates that all chicots must be on the ground before any more trees are taken down.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.