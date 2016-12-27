

CTV London





In an effort to get more trees composted, the City of London will collect Christmas trees at curbs in January for one day in each zone.

Collection days are Saturday, Jan. 7 for Zones C, D and E and Saturday, Jan. 14 for Zones A, B, and F.

The city will not open special Christmas Tree depots. They have been permanently closed so trees cannot be dropped off at the former tree depot locations.

“This year, for the first time, you can put your tree curbside and the City of London will pick it up and make sure it’s composted. This is another way we’re working toward becoming one of the greenest cities in Canada,” said Mayor Matt Brown.

Any trees put at the curb before or after the scheduled collection day will not be removed with garbage.

The city says if there is a snow event, leave your tree at the curbside for collection the following week.

Officials ask that residents assist crews by ensuring the tree is visible and free of snow and ice.