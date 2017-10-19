

CTV London





Blackfriars Bridge has been closed by the city as construction work is being done to prepare for its removal.

The city says the current work underway includes the removal of safety features, such as pedestrian fencing, traffic railings, pedestrian railings and deck boards.

The work is being done to prepare for the removal of the bridge so that it can be further repaired.

London police will be patrolling the area after construction hours to ensure nobody is in the construction zone.

The city says all pedestrians and cyclists must use alternate river crossings, such as the bridges at Oxford Street West, Queens Avenue or Dundas Street.

Multi-use pathways running north-south on either side of the Thames River remain.

On the west side, all users are advised to follow the recommended detour along Napier Street.

Construction barriers have been installed on the east side but the Thames Valley Parkway remains open with restrictions anticipated in the future.

“Public cooperation and patience is required while this valuable neighbourhood connection is renewed,” says the city’s Doug MacRae, Division Manager of Transportation Planning and Design at the City of London.

“Unauthorized entry of this construction site is a hazardous activity.”