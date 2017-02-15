

CTV London





Art Zuidema is no longer City Manager for the City of London.

The news comes via a press release sent out just midnight Wednesday.

City Council made the announcement late in their meeting Tuesday according to the release but did not expand on the sudden departure.

Council also announced that Martin Hayward, Managing Director of Corporate Services, City Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Acting City Manager.

In recent months Zuidema had come under fire for his battles with inside workers during their strike and more recently with the Police Board during their budget dispute.