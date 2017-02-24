

The Canadian Press





An anti-Islamophobia motion has unanimously passed the Ontario legislature.

The motion called on the legislature to "stand against all forms of hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance," rebuke a "growing tide of anti-Muslim rhetoric and sentiments" and condemn all forms of Islamophobia.

Liberal backbencher Nathalie Des Rosiers introduced the motion in December in response to anti-Muslim incidents in her Ottawa-Vanier riding.

But she says it took on extra urgency after six men were shot to death at a mosque in Quebec.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown supported the motion, saying Ontario's legislature "unequivocally opposes Islamophobia."

The Tories' support means the Ontario motion has not generated the political debate seen over a similar item in the House of Commons.

A number of federal Conservatives, including several leadership contenders, argue the Ottawa motion singles out one religious group over others and could potentially curtail freedom of speech because it doesn't define the term Islamophobia.