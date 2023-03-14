Zellers announces London launch date

Zellers has announced an opening date for its relaunch in Ontario and Alberta.

March 23 is the date the first locations within Hudson’s Bay are expected to open.

In London, the location will be in White Oaks Mall and is expected to be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft.

Over the first opening days, the Zellers Diner on Wheels will visit different store locations. A full schedule will be provided closer to that time.

Opening dates for stores in other provinces will also be announced at a later date.

In January, the company announced 25 Zellers stores would open inside existing Bay locations.