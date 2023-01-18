Zellers returning to London, the place it started
Whether “The lowest price will be the law” again has yet to be determined, but Zellers is coming back.
Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced 25 Zellers stores will open inside existing Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada.
One of the new 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. stores will be located at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont.
“I think it’s great! I like Zellers,” stated Barbara Hunter, outside the White Oak’s Hudson’s Bay Store Wednesday morning.
“It’s nice to have it back again. A good old store!” exclaimed Al, a London senior, upon hearing the news.
Barbara Hunter outside the Bay Store at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont. on Jan. 18, 2023. The stores will soon also house a Zellers location. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
But while there is excitement about the return to the familiar red and white Zellers logo, some wonder if new smaller locations and an online Zellers store will be enough to keep shoppers coming.
Eleanor Horlings is confident it will.
“Well, there is always a big deal of curiosity for any new store, so I think, initially, there will be lots of interest in it. And, if it catches attention, shoppers will keep coming,” she said.
After all, this is far from the first-time Zellers has tried to catch on in London.
In 1928, Walter P. Zeller started the chain on Dundas Street in downtown London. It was an instant success sparking him to sell it off to another retailer, who renamed the stores and expanded to 14 other markets.
But in 1931, as the Great Depression set in, the new chain failed. Walter Zeller bought it back.
Over the years, Zeller’s stores dropped the apostrophe in its name to become simply “Zellers” –and the rest is history.
The First Zeller’s store, opened by Walter P. Zeller in London, Ont. in 1928, was located in what is today the London Music Hall. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
But, as a new chapter dawns for Zellers, Londoner Judy Shaw wonders if it will last and told CTV News London, “Well, we will see how long it stays around this time.”
“And, of course, it’s starting up in a mall, not downtown. That’s not surprising,” added Pat Tripp as she looked towards the original Zeller’s location on Dundas, near Richmond Street. Today the location is the London Music Hall.
Since 1931, Zellers has based its success on lower-priced goods.
And, if you ask long-time London shoppers, the resurrected store and website will need to do the same to survive.
“Oh, for sure, if the prices are a bit better, they will probably want to shop there,” said one senior.
“They might connect with it. When I was young, I connected with it,” shared another.
There is no timeline set for the brick and mortar stores to open, but Zellers.ca is already active with previews of what’s to come for Canadian shoppers.
Hudson's Bay as seen at White Oaks Mall in London, Ont. on Jan. 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Here's a full list of where the new Zellers' stores will open across the country
British Columbia
- Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
Alberta
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Saskatchewan
- Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon
Manitoba
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
Ontario
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Center, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston
Quebec
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d'Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l'Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
Nova Scotia
- Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney
— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley
